Deputies search for missing Richmond County senior

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing woman.

According to authorities, Bertha Lewis, 71, is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 145 pounds.

Officials say she was last seen on Feb. 24 on the 3800 block of Lake Ontario Drive. Lewis is driving a silver 2013 Hyundai Sonata with a Georgia tag of PWT3260.

Lewis may be suffering from dementia, according to family members.

According to officials, the vehicle was last seen near Broad Street and Fifth Street around 1 p.m. on Friday.

If you have any information on Lewis, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

