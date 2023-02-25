Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The cool front that dumped more than two inches of rain on the Augusta area Friday night and early Saturday morning will leave cloudy and cooler conditions for the weekend. A cooler wind from the northeast will keep temperatures about 15 degrees cooler than Friday; however, the official high was 80 degrees Friday, so that will still put high temperatures Saturday in the middle 60s, which is near average for this time of year.

Winds will shift to the west Saturday night through Sunday bringing drier air into the region, so we should see at least a few breaks in the clouds, and it will be much warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

80s return to the forecast Monday ahead of the next cool front. The day starts off partly to mostly sunny, but look out for a few isolated to scattered showers or thunderstorms late in the day lasting through Monday night.

Dry weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures continuing to run about 15 degrees above average with highs in the lower 80s both days. Morning lows will be in the lower to middle 60s Tuesday morning cooling into the lower to middle 50s Wednesday.

Another front approaches from the west Thursday. This will bring the best chance of rain, and possibly thunderstorms, Thursday lasting into Friday. Temperatures will remain well above average with highs in the upper 70s and lows only in the lower to middle 60s.

Dry weather looks to return for next weekend with temperatures cooling to levels more typical for the first weekend of March.

Rain Totals for Friday, 2/24/2023

