Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

North Augusta breaks ground for public safety headquarters

After years of discussion, North Augusta has broken ground on its new Department of Public Safety headquarters at Georgia and Observatory avenues.
By Steve Byerly
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After years of discussion, North Augusta broke ground Friday on its new Department of Public Safety headquarters.

“This is an exciting day,” Mayor Briton Williams said at the ceremony.

The new state-of-the-art facility at Georgia and Observatory avenues will replace the existing facility on East Buena Vista Avenue, which is nearly 70 years old.

North Augusta Public Safety HQ
North Augusta Public Safety HQ(WRDW)

The new building will include a full courthouse complete with courtroom and offices, as well as a public safety center with crime lab, evidence storage, two sally ports, an E911 dispatch center and more.

The North Augusta City Council approved a $25 million budget for a new headquarters.

MORE | Old Aiken tree farm has been transformed into golf course

City leaders are excited about the facility, although the price tag has skyrocketed since the project was proposed in 2017 for $10 million.

City leaders say $21 million will go to the new police headquarters, and $3.9 million will go to architectural and other fees.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old Aiken tree farm transformed into golf course.
Old Aiken tree farm has been transformed into golf course
Clarence Flanigan
‘Epitome of quiet strength’: Family shares legacy of slain doctor
Tyrique Robinson
I-TEAM: A deeper look into death of youngest politician in Richmond County
From left: Isaiah Rasheek Glanton, Roman Daniel Farrington, De’Asia Shereece Bell and Ladeja...
4 suspects identified in Sedgefield Drive shooting that hurt 1
Caurey Rollins
A week after foot-licking arrest, Glenn Hills parents are informed

Latest News

Lady Jackets
Lady Jackets have eyes set on big win
North Augusta
North Augusta hits milestone for new public safety headquarters
NA basketball
North Augusta takes on Wade Hampton
Supreme Court justices are hearing testimony from a court case that revolves around terrorist...
What the Tech: Supreme Court case could impact social media content
Norwood
Marking Black History Month at Charlie Norwood