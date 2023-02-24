Today is a milestone for new N. Augusta public safety HQ
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After years of discussion, North Augusta on Friday will break ground on its new Department of Public Safety headquarters.
The new state-of-the-art facility at Georgia and Observatory avenues will replace the existing facility on East Buena Vista Avenue, which is nearly 70 years old.
The new building will include a full courthouse complete with courtroom and offices, as well as a public safety center with crime lab, evidence storage, two sally ports, an E911 dispatch center and more.
The North Augusta City Council approved a $25 million budget for a new headquarters.
City leaders are excited about the facility, although the price tag has skyrocketed since the project was proposed in 2017 for $10 million.
City leaders say $21 million will go to the new police headquarters, and $3.9 million will go to architectural and other fees.
“We’re real excited about it. This has been a long time coming,” Councilman Eric Presnell said recently.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.