Today is a milestone for new N. Augusta public safety HQ

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After years of discussion, North Augusta on Friday will break ground on its new Department of Public Safety headquarters.

The new state-of-the-art facility at Georgia and Observatory avenues will replace the existing facility on East Buena Vista Avenue, which is nearly 70 years old.

North Augusta Public Safety HQ (WRDW)

The new building will include a full courthouse complete with courtroom and offices, as well as a public safety center with crime lab, evidence storage, two sally ports, an E911 dispatch center and more.

The North Augusta City Council approved a $25 million budget for a new headquarters.

City leaders are excited about the facility, although the price tag has skyrocketed since the project was proposed in 2017 for $10 million.

City leaders say $21 million will go to the new police headquarters, and $3.9 million will go to architectural and other fees.

“We’re real excited about it. This has been a long time coming,” Councilman Eric Presnell said recently.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.