Today is a milestone for new N. Augusta public safety HQ

By Steve Byerly
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After years of discussion, North Augusta on Friday will break ground on its new Department of Public Safety headquarters.

The new state-of-the-art facility at Georgia and Observatory avenues will replace the existing facility on East Buena Vista Avenue, which is nearly 70 years old.

The new building will include a full courthouse complete with courtroom and offices, as well as a public safety center with crime lab, evidence storage, two sally ports, an E911 dispatch center and more.

The North Augusta City Council approved a $25 million budget for a new headquarters.

City leaders are excited about the facility, although the price tag has skyrocketed since the project was proposed in 2017 for $10 million.

City leaders say $21 million will go to the new police headquarters, and $3.9 million will go to architectural and other fees.

“We’re real excited about it. This has been a long time coming,” Councilman Eric Presnell said recently.

