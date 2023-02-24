Thomson teens get hands-on experience in career path programs

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thomson High School is giving us an inside look at its career technical and agricultural education program.

They offer 25 pathway programs to familiarize students with 25 different career paths. It includes different fields like automotive, agriculture, health sciences, and others. This can feed into the work-based learning program where students can get hands-on job experience in their chosen fields.

Rodney Reeves, a work-based learning coordinator, says, “Anytime that employers can get and train employees at a younger age, they’re able to teach them what they’re looking for, and sort of cut out bad habits. But also the opportunity to just learn those soft skills, all that adds up and it looks good for future job explorations.”

One student in the health sciences pathway got an apprenticeship at a local doctor’s office. She says it helped her decide which healthcare field she wants to be in. The health sciences teacher says that’s the goal of the program and it helps them get a head start on their careers.

Camryn Winfrey, a healthcare science pathway student, says, “It helped me know what I want to do because at one point I was interested in sports medicine but I like nursing, doing the vital signs, being with patients and I just like the medical field.”

Phyllis Rosier, a healthcare science teacher, says, “We’re hopefully getting them ready to go into or to transition into the college level to go ahead and get their nursing degrees and even physical therapy degrees or whatever degree they want.”

Any Thomson High School student interested in participating in work-based learning can view the application and requirements online. And the school will connect them to the right opportunity.

