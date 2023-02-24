Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘They broke the mold’ with Jimmy Carter, says local man who worked for him

Herb Upton served under Jimmy Carter during his time in office for 6 months, and had a relationship with him for decades after
By Nick Proto
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
MORE: Looking back on Jimmy Carter's life, legacy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing from a local man who worked directly under Jimmy Carter.

Herb Upton served under Carter for about six months during the beginning of Carter’s presidency.

He says Carter has a mind like a steel trap and cared deeply about people.

MORE | How Jimmy Carter built a lasting impact through Habitat

He spoke with Nick Proto about the legacy Carter leaves behind.

“They broke the mold with him as far as what a past president ought to be doing with their time with all the valuable contacts they have and all the things they can accomplish. He’s certainly done that,” Upton said. “Somebody that is honest and straight forward and cares deeply about the country and people all people. I think that is really his main legacy.”

Watch the full interview above.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old Aiken tree farm transformed into golf course.
Old Aiken tree farm has been transformed into golf course
Clarence Flanigan
‘Epitome of quiet strength’: Family shares legacy of slain doctor
From left: Isaiah Rasheek Glanton, Roman Daniel Farrington, De’Asia Shereece Bell and Ladeja...
4 suspects identified in Sedgefield Drive shooting that hurt 1
Caurey Rollins
A week after foot-licking arrest, Glenn Hills parents are informed
Alex Murdaugh tearfully recalls the night he found his wife and son gunned down at their...
BLOG: Day 23: ‘I did lie’: Murdaugh admits he was at kennels before murders

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh recalled finding the bodies of his wife and son on the family's hunting property,...
LIVE: Day 24: Alex Murdaugh faces 2nd day of cross-examination
The Veterans Affairs Department made 24 recommendations for the Charlie Norwood Medical Center....
VA hospital focuses on unity, education for Black History Month
Thomson teens get hands-on experience in career path programs
Thomson teens get hands-on experience in career path programs
First Alert and the Morning Team faced off on the soccer field.
Soccer at the station: Battle has begun for the 12/26 Cup