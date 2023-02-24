‘They broke the mold’ with Jimmy Carter, says local man who worked for him

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing from a local man who worked directly under Jimmy Carter.

Herb Upton served under Carter for about six months during the beginning of Carter’s presidency.

He says Carter has a mind like a steel trap and cared deeply about people.

He spoke with Nick Proto about the legacy Carter leaves behind.

“They broke the mold with him as far as what a past president ought to be doing with their time with all the valuable contacts they have and all the things they can accomplish. He’s certainly done that,” Upton said. “Somebody that is honest and straight forward and cares deeply about the country and people all people. I think that is really his main legacy.”

Watch the full interview above.

