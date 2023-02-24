Student caught with gun at Grovetown High School

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student was found with a gun on the campus of Grovetown High School on Friday, the Columbia County School District reported.

Administrators and Columbia County School District Police responded to a tip regarding a student in possession of a gun on campus.

Upon further investigation, a firearm was found in the student’s possession, and was immediately confiscated and secured, the district said.

“There was no direct threat made against the school, students or staff, and the incident was handled without disrupting the school day,” the district said in a note to parents. “The Columbia County School District and Grovetown High School takes incidents such as these extremely seriously.”

The student has been criminally charged with possession of a firearm on campus and will also be held accountable according to the code of conduct, the district said.

“Safety of students and staff is a top priority; however, it is also a shared responsibility,” the district said. “To that end, we commend those who brought this information forward so that school staff could respond quickly and intervene appropriately.

The district assured parents that “every effort is made to ensure a safe environment for students and staff, including the presence of two highly trained school district police officers and a partnership with local law enforcement.”

The incident came a day after threats and rumors about threats raised concerns at schools across the Savannah River in South Carolina .

In Bamberg, Richard Carroll Elementary was evacuated after parents and community members said they’d heard about a possible threat. Meanwhile, there was a threat at Barnwell High that prompted the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office to differ a reward for information about who was behind that incident and others.

