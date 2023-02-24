Submit Photos/Videos
Soccer at the station: Battle has begun for the 12/26 Cup

First Alert and the Morning Team faced off on the soccer field.
First Alert and the Morning Team faced off on the soccer field.(WRDW)
By Will Volk
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here at News 12, we like to have fun when we aren’t running out to breaking news.

After being inspired by the World Cup, our Morning Mix executive producer set up the first-ever 12/26 Soccer Cup.

Among the teams facing off this week were First Alert and the Morning Team.

“I don’t think I’ve played soccer since I was in high school maybe, so probably 15 years ago,” said Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.

Mikel Hannah-Harding had fun, but … “I also realized how out of shape I am.”

There was a lot of defense early on, with players putting their bodies on the line.

It was still scoreless with a few minutes left.

But here came Riley Hale with a pass to Mikel Hannah-Harding. He scores, bringing First Alert into the 1-0 lead.

“I was just kind of locked in in the zone, trying to control my movements, and be one with the ball. It kind of worked out. The ball ended up where it was supposed to, so I’m just glad I could score and get my team the win today,” Hannah-Harding said.”I haven’t played competitively, I don’t think ever, so that was my first time, but it went pretty good.”

The Morning Team could never get that ball past Anthony Carpino.

And First Alert held on to take the win.

“It was meant for us to win today, so that’s how it worked out,” Hannah-Harding said.

Hale says the First Alert players just work well together.

“I think the weather team, just we click, and we know where each other are going, know where the ball movement goes,” he said. “So, yeah, just glad to pull off the win today.”

This team of meteorologists is issuing an alert for the competition: They’re here to win.

“We’re still winners in the end, so the ball never lies, ball never lies,” Hannah-Harding said. “That’s the truth right there.”

Team First Alert advances to the semifinals, which will happen next week.

But we have so many more teams set to face off, from sales to production. Team Management might even make a comeback.

