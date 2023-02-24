Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Reithoffer Shows bring festival fun at Augusta Fest

Reithoffer Shows bring festival fun at Augusta Fest
By Macy Neal
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a fun, family-friendly event, the upcoming Augusta Fest will be packed with festival fun.

Presented by the Reithoffer Shows, the festival will be held at the Augusta Mall in the parking lot until March 5.

There will be more than a dozen favorite fair rides, including children’s rides, fan-favorite food vendors and fair games for everyone to enjoy.

MORE | Georgia 5th grader spreading positivity through rap music

Gates/Ticket information:

  • Gate entrance: $5, free admission for ages 4 and younger
  • Unlimited rides: $20, $30 on Sat. and Sun. for all ages
  • There will be ticket stands inside for individual ride purchases.
  • Gates open at 5 p.m. Mon. through Fri. and 1 p.m. Sat. and Sun. Closing is crowd dependent.

For more information on Augusta Fest, go to the Augusta Fest Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old Aiken tree farm transformed into golf course.
Old Aiken tree farm has been transformed into golf course
Clarence Flanigan
‘Epitome of quiet strength’: Family shares legacy of slain doctor
From left: Isaiah Rasheek Glanton, Roman Daniel Farrington, De’Asia Shereece Bell and Ladeja...
4 suspects identified in Sedgefield Drive shooting that hurt 1
Caurey Rollins
A week after foot-licking arrest, Glenn Hills parents are informed
Alex Murdaugh tearfully recalls the night he found his wife and son gunned down at their...
BLOG: Day 23: ‘I did lie’: Murdaugh admits he was at kennels before murders

Latest News

Nicholas Flowers arrested on Feb. 16 in connection to a rape case at Paine College.
18-year-old arrested after rape at Paine College
Bentley Joseph DeVore
Appling man faces 16 more years in prison over deadly ATV crash
If you’re looking for a fun, family-friendly event, the upcoming Augusta Fest will be packed...
Reithoffer Shows bring family-friendly festival fun at Augusta Fest
Alvin Tate Jr.
Deputies arrest Augusta man who was hit by gunfire