Reithoffer Shows bring festival fun at Augusta Fest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a fun, family-friendly event, the upcoming Augusta Fest will be packed with festival fun.

Presented by the Reithoffer Shows, the festival will be held at the Augusta Mall in the parking lot until March 5.

There will be more than a dozen favorite fair rides, including children’s rides, fan-favorite food vendors and fair games for everyone to enjoy.

Gates/Ticket information:

Gate entrance: $5, free admission for ages 4 and younger



Unlimited rides: $20, $30 on Sat. and Sun. for all ages



There will be ticket stands inside for individual ride purchases.



Gates open at 5 p.m. Mon. through Fri. and 1 p.m. Sat. and Sun. Closing is crowd dependent.



For more information on Augusta Fest, go to the Augusta Fest Facebook page.

