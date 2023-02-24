People of Wonder exhibit teaches the history of Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Community members are getting the chance to explore the People of Wonder exhibit that’s on display at the Augusta municipal building.

It features prints from the mayoral collection of Black history. This year there is a new addition, progress prints of the upcoming comic books featuring Lucy Craft Laney, John Tutt, and others.

The books all feature people who have schools named after them and will provide an in-depth look at the stories told on tours like this one.

A local historian and tour guide says he hopes these books and the gallery help people broaden their horizons and learn more about Augusta’s history.

Corey Rogers, exhibit tour guide, says, “Oftentimes during February people want to talk about the same people, talk about the same events, and this exhibit and the comic book lets you know there’s so much more out there to explore. My hope is that as you walk through the gallery you’ll see one or two things about Augusta you had no idea existed or a story that sort of captures your attention.”

The comic books are a collaboration with Augusta University, the AU Literacy Center, local artists, and the Lucy Craft Laney museum.

They’re hopeful the first book will be out by early April. Anyone wanting to see the exhibit for themselves, it will be on display at the municipal building during their business hours until March 1.

