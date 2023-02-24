North Augusta Lady Jackets head to South Carolina Class 4A semifinal

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta girls basketball is at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, getting ready for the Upper State Championship Game.

This is the seventh time in eight years that the team has made it to the state’s final four.

Between North Augusta and Wade Hampton, the Lady Jackets are four quarters away from going to the Class 4A State Championship.

North Augusta is no stranger to playing on the big stage, and this unprecedented run of success is in the hands of a team that is loaded with young talent.

There are three seniors in the starting lineup and they’re supported by three freshmen. Two of them are starters and an eighth grader whose impact off the bench has not gone unnoticed.

The road to this game hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows for the Lady Jackets and that could be one of the reasons why they’re playing at the top of their game when it matters most.

Celena Bryant is a freshman forward. She said, “It’s important to have ups and downs throughout the season. You don’t want to peak too early, like Coach says. He tells us all the time that he’s happy we didn’t play so good or so bad during the season.”

Head Coach Al Young said: “I just think having tough games throughout the season kind of helped us get prepared for this type of pressure, playing in these conditions, and I was just so proud of our kids.”

Kenedi Wright is a freshman point guard. She said, “My family is really excited because this is like my big first game for me. During middle school, I played in a championship, but this is like state so, if we win, it’s even bigger and more exciting. So it means a lot to my family knowing I’m a young player.”

