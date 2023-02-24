Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘Man of the year’: Former Marine finds missing 2-year-old safe in woods

Roy Link holds Joshua “JJ” Rowland, a 2-year-old boy who had been missing since wandering out...
Roy Link holds Joshua “JJ” Rowland, a 2-year-old boy who had been missing since wandering out of his north Florida home a day earlier.(Hernando County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former U.S. Marine is being hailed as a hero Friday for finding a 2-year-old boy who had been missing since wandering out of his north Florida home a day earlier.

“I said a prayer about 10 minutes before I found him,” Roy Link told Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis in a video the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

Some 500 volunteers and scores of law enforcement officers had searched for Joshua “JJ” Rowland since he was reported missing by his parents. Sheriff’s officials said the boy left the home in Brooksville while one of his parents was asleep.

“Roy Link is the man of the year here in Hernando County,” the sheriff said.

Brooksville is about 50 miles north of Tampa on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The boy was found in the woods a “good distance” from his house, Nienhuis said.

“The good news is he did not end up in any water, obviously, and he was not abducted,” the sheriff said. “He was found in the woods. He seems to be fine. He’s definitely going to have something to tell his kids and grandkids about.”

The sheriff said he was overwhelmed by the large number of volunteers who turned out to look for the child.

The boy was checked by paramedics and appeared to be fine, the sheriff said.

“I was hoping and praying for a miracle. I certainly was not expecting one,” he said. “I’m sure mom and dad are going to keep an eye on him from this point forward.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old Aiken tree farm transformed into golf course.
Old Aiken tree farm has been transformed into golf course
Clarence Flanigan
‘Epitome of quiet strength’: Family shares legacy of slain doctor
Tyrique Robinson
I-TEAM: A deeper look into death of youngest politician in Richmond County
From left: Isaiah Rasheek Glanton, Roman Daniel Farrington, De’Asia Shereece Bell and Ladeja...
4 suspects identified in Sedgefield Drive shooting that hurt 1
Caurey Rollins
A week after foot-licking arrest, Glenn Hills parents are informed

Latest News

Kamal Rahm, 3, of Carlsbad, enjoys the snow at Yucaipa Community Park in Yucaipa, Calif., on...
Snow, rain slam California as Michigan shivers without power
An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve accelerated in January.
Key US inflation measure surges at fastest rate since June
The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge heated up unexpectedly. (CNN, CNBC)
Inflation jumps in January, worrying experts
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi...
China issues peace plan; Zelenskyy says he’ll await details