Local doctors train for mass-casualty derailments with simulation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve seen the devastation out of East Palestine Ohio for weeks after a train derailment on Feb. 3 leading to a toxic spill.

Experts estimate more than 40,000 animals will die from the chemicals spilled. There’s no easy way to prepare for a mass-casualty derailment.

But Friday, local doctors simulated how they would respond if they ever have to deal with a similar situation.

Healthcare professionals at the Medical College of Georgia tell us rural communities may not have the resources or training to respond in the case of a mass incident.

Jeff Padgett has lived in Augusta for 73 years. He’s been acting as a patient in these simulations for the past eight years.

He says it’s just one way he’s able to give back to his hometown.

“Our medical team here in Augusta is being proactive in terms of having a mass-casualty kinda thing. So, it’s me able to give a little bit back to my community,” he said.

Director of Telehealth at the Medical College of Georgia, Dr. Matt Lyon, says their hope is to bring some relief to healthcare professionals in rural Georgia.

“They end up having to do multiple jobs, and in a disaster it’s...you know, you’re overwhelmed. You don’t have enough resources,” he said. “Our hope is that telemedicine will bring a person in virtually to those communities to help fill a few of those roles.”

Lyons says with this machine, the Medical College of Georgia can see vitals and patient data in rural counties all the way from Augusta.

While telehealth helps their doctors see what’s going on in the hospital room and interact with the providers. Moving forward healthcare providers in rural communities will be more prepared for mass incidents.

