Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Local doctors train for mass-casualty derailments with simulation

Local doctors simulated how they would respond if they ever have to deal with a similar situation.
By Taylor Martin
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve seen the devastation out of East Palestine Ohio for weeks after a train derailment on Feb. 3 leading to a toxic spill.

Experts estimate more than 40,000 animals will die from the chemicals spilled. There’s no easy way to prepare for a mass-casualty derailment.

But Friday, local doctors simulated how they would respond if they ever have to deal with a similar situation.

Healthcare professionals at the Medical College of Georgia tell us rural communities may not have the resources or training to respond in the case of a mass incident.

Jeff Padgett has lived in Augusta for 73 years. He’s been acting as a patient in these simulations for the past eight years.

MORE | Thomson teens get hands-on experience in career path programs

He says it’s just one way he’s able to give back to his hometown.

“Our medical team here in Augusta is being proactive in terms of having a mass-casualty kinda thing. So, it’s me able to give a little bit back to my community,” he said.

Director of Telehealth at the Medical College of Georgia, Dr. Matt Lyon, says their hope is to bring some relief to healthcare professionals in rural Georgia.

MORE | VA hospital focuses on unity, education for Black History Month

“They end up having to do multiple jobs, and in a disaster it’s...you know, you’re overwhelmed. You don’t have enough resources,” he said. “Our hope is that telemedicine will bring a person in virtually to those communities to help fill a few of those roles.”

Lyons says with this machine, the Medical College of Georgia can see vitals and patient data in rural counties all the way from Augusta.

While telehealth helps their doctors see what’s going on in the hospital room and interact with the providers. Moving forward healthcare providers in rural communities will be more prepared for mass incidents.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old Aiken tree farm transformed into golf course.
Old Aiken tree farm has been transformed into golf course
Clarence Flanigan
‘Epitome of quiet strength’: Family shares legacy of slain doctor
Tyrique Robinson
I-TEAM: A deeper look into death of youngest politician in Richmond County
From left: Isaiah Rasheek Glanton, Roman Daniel Farrington, De’Asia Shereece Bell and Ladeja...
4 suspects identified in Sedgefield Drive shooting that hurt 1
Caurey Rollins
A week after foot-licking arrest, Glenn Hills parents are informed

Latest News

NA
North Augusta Lady Jackets basketball
A new non-profit is forming across the CSRA to giveaway a boat to a lucky high school angler...
Local business owners give boat to high school angler
How Jimmy Carter built a lasting impact through Habitat
How Jimmy Carter built a lasting impact through Habitat
Sconyers
Restaurant owner remembers serving barbecue to president