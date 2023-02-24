Local country singer to perform at Rock Fore! Dough

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local country singer is set to perform at the annual Rock Fore! Dough concert in April.

Cody Webb is headlined with big named music artists like country artist Riley Green and DJ Rock.

There will be more artists announced to perform at a later date.

“I can’t wait to play Rock Fore! Dough. It’s one of those events that I’ve dreamed of playing for years and has definitely been on my bucket list for quite some time,” said Webb.

The event will be held on April 4 at the Evans Towne Center Park.

Tickets for Rock Fore! Dough will go on sale Monday at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices

General Admission: $40

Pit Pass: $75

VI packages are available, by contacting staff through the website.

To buy tickets or for more information, visit the Rock Fore! Dough website.

