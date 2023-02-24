Local business owners give boat to high school angler

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Matthew Massey is a student at Strom Thurmond High School who has fished on the Edgefield County Fishing Team the last two years. He recently signed a scholarship to fish at the collegiate level with Erskine College next year. Massey found out earlier this week that he was receiving something else thanks to a new non-profit forming in the CSRA.

“I mean who knows - this may be the beginning of something big. I mean you may see him fishing on ESPN one day”, says Andy Johnson, owner of Mirror Image Marine. Johnson got a call from his friend Ryan Gill, owner/CEO of Brush Strokes, earlier this year about helping a local high school angler. Gill added, “so I called and talked to Andy and some other people in the high school fishing community and said - guys let’s give a boat away”.

One of the first names to be mentioned - high school angler Matthew Massey. Gill and Johnson heard that Matthew had recently received a scholarship to fish at Erskine, but he didn’t have a boat to fish out of - until now.

“I was working towards one - but this is obviously a blessing and a half so it’s going to put me in the position to get on the water, win a few tournaments, and further my experience” Massey says.

In his two years of fishing competitively, Matthew has multiple top 20 finishes and even won the inaugural senior shoot out put on by BASS Nation.

“All around he just more than anything deserves it”, says Edgefield County Fishing Team coach Krista Fields. Fields started the team two years ago and says it has brought her more joy than her 10 years previously working with professional anglers on the national circuits. Fields adds, “whatever seniors went through our program - I wanted to make sure they got a scholarship and right now we’re two for two - so we’re on the right track”.

Gill and Johnson plan to make this an annual giveaway with the new non-profit they’re forming called Fishing For Purpose. Gills says, “a lot of things happen on the water - relationships, fellowship, time with God and to be able to give that to someone else means more than anything. It means more than any fish you could ever catch.

Fishing For Purpose says they are open to any donations anglers may have that they want to pass along to high school anglers. It doesn’t have to be a boat - lures, rods, reels, even a lunchbox can all help get more younger anglers on the water.

To donate you can contact Andy Johnson or Ryan Gill. Johnson’s business number is (706) 541-9111 and Gill’s business number is (762)-215-4342.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.