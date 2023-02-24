How Jimmy Carter built a lasting impact through Habitat

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ve heard of Habitat for Humanity, it may be because of Jimmy Carter.

While the former president from Georgia didn’t create Habitat, he was a huge piece of what the group does across the country, right up until he just recently entered hospice.

Through his work with Habitat and other efforts, Carter got down on the level of those in the community to meet people where they were, and help those who need it the most.

That’s the mission of Habitat for Humanity.

In 1984, Carter and his wife, Rosalynn took their first Habitat work trip to New York City.

Their personal involvement in Habitat’s ministry brought the organization national visibility that sparked interest in its work across the nation.

Just two years after the Carters made their trip to New York, Habitat was founded in 1986 in the CSRA.

Elsewhere in Georgia, Jeanne Shorthouse worked on five Habitat for Humanity builds with Carter over the years.

“He did not want to be interrupted in a Habitat House. He had a set time that he would go out and talk to the news media...then he would start working again because his position was is he was there to work,” Shorthouse said.

His work ethic stuck with Shorthouse, but his treatment of people is what sticks out to Juliette Rockmore.

“Jimmy Carter was my project leader on my house,” said the Habitat homeowner. “Jimmy loved all types of people. That is what we all liked about him because he didn’t look down on people he didn’t belittle people, all people were good people when it came to him.”

She stayed in the house that Jimmy Carter helped build for more than 30 years. She is a homeowner for a second time now.

“Jimmy, we are praying with you, we are praying for you, and we thank God for you,” said Rockmore.

