Deputies arrest Augusta man who was hit by gunfire

Alvin Tate Jr.
Alvin Tate Jr.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was arrested this week after deputies investigated gunfire late last year, including a shooting that left the suspect injured.

On Dec. 1, deputies learned there had been gunfire in the past couple of days in the area between East Boundary and East Cedar Street south of Telfair Street.

A witness in the 700 block of East Cedar claimed to have heard shooting on Nov. 30 from two gray cars, and the witness claimed someone had been shot.

Another resident told deputies a man had been shot Nov. 30 while coming home after taking his daughter to school. The man was taken by private vehicle to a hospital, deputies learned.

While surveying the area, deputies found two “impact marks” on the side of a vehicle as well as bullet holes in a window and screen door of a vacant apartment. They also found gang graffiti.

On Tuesday, deputies arrested the man who’d been injured, according to Richmond County jail records. Alvin Laverne Tate Jr., 36, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm or knife during a crime and three counts of aggravated assaults, according to jail records.

