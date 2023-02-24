Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Rain likely this evening into tonight. Cooler Saturday - but back to warm temps Sunday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A backdoor cold front will bring the chance for scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm this evening into tonight. Temperatures will fall to the mid-50s heading into early Saturday.

Temperatures this weekend will be cooler as the wind direction changes to the northeast and wedge conditions set up. A few lingering showers are possible early Saturday with morning lows in the mid-50s. Saturday afternoon temps look to be divided across the CSRA with the northern half in the upper 50s and the southern half in the low 70s. Augusta will be right in the middle with an afternoon high temp of 65°. Winds will be calmer in the afternoon generally less than 10 mph.

Sunday will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s and partly cloudy skies. It will also be getting breezy again Sunday with winds between 10-15 mph.

Monday looks warm with morning lows in the mid-50s and afternoon highs near 80. Winds will be breezy. Sustained winds will be between 12-18 mph and gusts 25-35 mph as a strong front moves in Monday night. A few showers look possible Monday night into early Tuesday. We should be dry most of the day Tuesday with breezy conditions and highs in the mid-70s. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

Seasonal Saturday - back to much warmer than average temps by Sunday afternoon.
Seasonal Saturday - back to much warmer than average temps by Sunday afternoon.(WRDW)

