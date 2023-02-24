Augusta restaurateur looks back on barbecue with the president

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Whatever’s in the sauce at Sconyers Bar-B-Que, it was enough to catch the attention of the president of the United States.

That president was Georgia’s own Jimmy Carter.

DEVELOPING STORY Sydney Hood is talking with Larry Sconyers about his experience barbecuing for the president, and what sticks out in his memory. Watch for updates here on WRDW.com and on News 12.

Back in 1980, Larry Sconyers took his barbecue operation from Augusta to the nation’s capital and cooked on the White House lawn for members of Congress and the president himself.

More than 40 years later, the memories from that day live in pictures on the walls inside the Sconyers Bar-B-Que restaurant off Bobby Jones Expressway in Augusta.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

You don’t have to be from Augusta, the CSRA or even a barbecue lover for that matter to appreciate the story, because everyone from locals to people from beyond the region knows about Sconyers because “the traditions live on” there.

(You get bonus points if you sang that in your head.)

The former president is on Georgians’ minds this week because he’s entered hospice care to live out his final days in Plains.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.