Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta restaurateur looks back on barbecue with the president

By Sydney Hood
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
MORE: Looking back on Jimmy Carter's life, legacy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Whatever’s in the sauce at Sconyers Bar-B-Que, it was enough to catch the attention of the president of the United States.

That president was Georgia’s own Jimmy Carter.

Back in 1980, Larry Sconyers took his barbecue operation from Augusta to the nation’s capital and cooked on the White House lawn for members of Congress and the president himself.

More than 40 years later, the memories from that day live in pictures on the walls inside the Sconyers Bar-B-Que restaurant off Bobby Jones Expressway in Augusta.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

You don’t have to be from Augusta, the CSRA or even a barbecue lover for that matter to appreciate the story, because everyone from locals to people from beyond the region knows about Sconyers because “the traditions live on” there.

(You get bonus points if you sang that in your head.)

The former president is on Georgians’ minds this week because he’s entered hospice care to live out his final days in Plains.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old Aiken tree farm transformed into golf course.
Old Aiken tree farm has been transformed into golf course
Clarence Flanigan
‘Epitome of quiet strength’: Family shares legacy of slain doctor
From left: Isaiah Rasheek Glanton, Roman Daniel Farrington, De’Asia Shereece Bell and Ladeja...
4 suspects identified in Sedgefield Drive shooting that hurt 1
Caurey Rollins
A week after foot-licking arrest, Glenn Hills parents are informed
Alex Murdaugh tearfully recalls the night he found his wife and son gunned down at their...
BLOG: Day 23: ‘I did lie’: Murdaugh admits he was at kennels before murders

Latest News

First Alert and the Morning Team faced off on the soccer field.
Soccer at the station: Battle has begun for the 12/26 Cup
Thomson High School students get hands-on experience through 25 different pathway programs.
Thomson teens get hands-on experience in career path programs
Former President Jimmy Carters many volunteers hours at Habitat for Humanity
How Jimmy Carter built a lasting impact through Habitat
What the Tech: Supreme Court case could impact social media content
What the Tech: Supreme Court case could impact social media content