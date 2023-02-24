Submit Photos/Videos
Appling man faces 16 more years in prison over deadly ATV crash

Separate accidents in Columbia County claimed the lives of two victims, both 20 years old.
By Steve Byerly
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Appling man who’s already in prison will face more prison time after being convicted of a 2020 ATV death.

Bentley Joseph DeVore was convicted this week of vehicular homicide in connection with the July 2020 crash that killed ATV passenger Morgan Shea, 20, of Marietta.

MORE | Deputies arrest Augusta man who was hit by gunfire

Deputies said the crash happened as the 2016 two-seat Can-Am ATV was traveling south on Morris Callaway Road in Appling. For unknown reasons, the all-terrain vehicle left the roadway onto the west shoulder and the vehicle spun out, throwing the driver and a passenger.

DeVore was found guilty this week in Columbia County of first-degree vehicular homicide, driving with a suspended license, failure to maintain a lane and open container.

He was sentenced to 16 years in prison total – 15 for vehicular homicide and one for driving with a suspended license. He got a year each for reckless driving and failure to maintain a lane, but that will be served at the same time as his homicide by vehicle charge.

He’s already in state prison serving sentences for second-degree criminal damage and reckless driving.

