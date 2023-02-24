18-year-old arrested after rape at Paine College

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 18-year-old from Florida was arrested last week in connection to a rape case at Paine College.

According to authorities, the complainant reported that the incident happened on Feb. 10 at approximately 11:49 p.m. at the 1500 block of Laney Walker Boulevard in Augusta.

The complainant stated, the subject, Nicholas Flowers, 18, forcibly raped the victim against her will, according to his arrest warrant.

Flowers was arrested on Feb. 16 and charged with rape, according to officials.

As of Friday, Flowers was no longer incarcerated, according to the jail records.

