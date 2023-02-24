Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

18-year-old arrested after rape at Paine College

Nicholas Flowers arrested on Feb. 16 in connection to a rape case at Paine College.
Nicholas Flowers arrested on Feb. 16 in connection to a rape case at Paine College.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 18-year-old from Florida was arrested last week in connection to a rape case at Paine College.

According to authorities, the complainant reported that the incident happened on Feb. 10 at approximately 11:49 p.m. at the 1500 block of Laney Walker Boulevard in Augusta.

The complainant stated, the subject, Nicholas Flowers, 18, forcibly raped the victim against her will, according to his arrest warrant.

MORE | Deputies arrest Augusta man who was hit by gunfire

Flowers was arrested on Feb. 16 and charged with rape, according to officials.

As of Friday, Flowers was no longer incarcerated, according to the jail records.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old Aiken tree farm transformed into golf course.
Old Aiken tree farm has been transformed into golf course
Clarence Flanigan
‘Epitome of quiet strength’: Family shares legacy of slain doctor
From left: Isaiah Rasheek Glanton, Roman Daniel Farrington, De’Asia Shereece Bell and Ladeja...
4 suspects identified in Sedgefield Drive shooting that hurt 1
Caurey Rollins
A week after foot-licking arrest, Glenn Hills parents are informed
Alex Murdaugh tearfully recalls the night he found his wife and son gunned down at their...
BLOG: Day 23: ‘I did lie’: Murdaugh admits he was at kennels before murders

Latest News

Bentley Joseph DeVore
Appling man faces 16 more years in prison over deadly ATV crash
If you’re looking for a fun, family-friendly event, the upcoming Augusta Fest will be packed...
Reithoffer Shows bring festival fun at Augusta Fest
If you’re looking for a fun, family-friendly event, the upcoming Augusta Fest will be packed...
Reithoffer Shows bring family-friendly festival fun at Augusta Fest
Alvin Tate Jr.
Deputies arrest Augusta man who was hit by gunfire