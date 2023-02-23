A week after foot-licking arrest, Glenn Hills parents are informed

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It took a week for parents to be notified of the arrest of a former teacher’s aide at Glenn Hills Elementary who’s accused of licking a 7-year-old’s feet.

A letter dated Wednesday told parents of the arrest of a former employee of the school. The letter came a week after the Feb. 15 arrest of physical education aide Caurey Rollins, 25, of Augusta , and more than a month after the incident at Urban Air Adventure Park.

Rollins resigned from his job soon after the incident that sparked an investigation by the Richmond County School System as well as authorities.

“This letter is to make you aware of an incident that occurred in the community that impacts our school,” said the letter to parents that was dated Feb. 22. “A former Glenn Hills Elementary employee has been arrested as a result of an incident that took place off campus. We take the actions of our students and staff seriously and do our best to ensure that our classrooms are focused on teaching and learning. "

Rollins is charged with non-aggravated child molestation in connection with the incident that happened between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Jan. 14.

According to his personnel file, he was notified on Jan. 17 that he’d been placed on administrative leave without pay while the district investigated.

On Feb. 11, Rollins resigned, according to his personnel file.

“I appreciate everything you have done for me so far, but it is in my best interest to step down,” he said in his resignation letter, which was accepted that same day, according to his personnel file.

An incident report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office outlines how events unfolded on Jam. 14.

After being called, deputies met with Urban Air owner William Gilbert, who stated Rollins was unaccompanied in the building and in a fenced-in area where children play.

The guardian of the victim told Gilbert that Rollins approached the victim in the fenced area.

The victim stated Rollins tickled his feet, asked him to remove his socks and licked both of his feet.

Rollins told deputies he was originally there with family, but they’d left.

The owner stated that security cameras did not record the incident due to the location.

Rollins was no longer in Richmond County jail as of Thursday, according to jail records.

