Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

A week after foot-licking arrest, Glenn Hills parents are informed

The guardian of the 7-year-old boy, victim of the Urban Air assault incident, speaks out for the first time about the incident, and what other parents should kn
By Steve Byerly
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It took a week for parents to be notified of the arrest of a former teacher’s aide at Glenn Hills Elementary who’s accused of licking a 7-year-old’s feet.

A letter dated Wednesday told parents of the arrest of a former employee of the school. The letter came a week after the Feb. 15 arrest of physical education aide Caurey Rollins, 25, of Augusta, and more than a month after the incident at Urban Air Adventure Park.

Rollins resigned from his job soon after the incident that sparked an investigation by the Richmond County School System as well as authorities.

Caurey Rollins
Caurey Rollins(Contributed)

“This letter is to make you aware of an incident that occurred in the community that impacts our school,” said the letter to parents that was dated Feb. 22. “A former Glenn Hills Elementary employee has been arrested as a result of an incident that took place off campus. We take the actions of our students and staff seriously and do our best to ensure that our classrooms are focused on teaching and learning. "

Rollins is charged with non-aggravated child molestation in connection with the incident that happened between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Jan. 14.

According to his personnel file, he was notified on Jan. 17 that he’d been placed on administrative leave without pay while the district investigated.

On Feb. 11, Rollins resigned, according to his personnel file.

MORE | ‘Pattern of predators’: Guardian of foot-licking victim speaks out

“I appreciate everything you have done for me so far, but it is in my best interest to step down,” he said in his resignation letter, which was accepted that same day, according to his personnel file.

An incident report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office outlines how events unfolded on Jam. 14.

After being called, deputies met with Urban Air owner William Gilbert, who stated Rollins was unaccompanied in the building and in a fenced-in area where children play.

READ THE PERSONNEL FILE:

The guardian of the victim told Gilbert that Rollins approached the victim in the fenced area.

The victim stated Rollins tickled his feet, asked him to remove his socks and licked both of his feet.

Rollins told deputies he was originally there with family, but they’d left.

The owner stated that security cameras did not record the incident due to the location.

Rollins was no longer in Richmond County jail as of Thursday, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Isaiah Rasheek Glanton, Roman Daniel Farrington, De’Asia Shereece Bell and Ladeja...
4 suspects identified in Sedgefield Drive shooting that hurt 1
Alfonzo Williams
Questions arise amid GBI investigation in Waynesboro
Columbia County residents lose thousands in this sneaky scam
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Man injured in afternoon shooting at Augusta shopping center
Clarence Flanigan
‘Epitome of quiet strength’: Family shares legacy of long-time doctor who was slain

Latest News

Rafael Vasquez
1 arrested, 1 hospitalized after being shot in groin in Burke County
Alex Murdaugh tearfully recalls the night he found his wife and son gunned down at their...
LIVE: Day 23: ‘I did lie’: Murdaugh admits he was at kennels before murders
WRDW
Former assistant to Jimmy Carter sits down with News 12
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Pre-K lottery sign-up starts soon in Richmond, Columbia counties