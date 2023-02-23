Textile, furnishing manufacturer bringing 80 jobs to Screven County

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A home textile and furnishing company is bringing 80 jobs to Screven County with a more than $19 million investment in a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Sylvania.

Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday announced the move by Idea Nuova, through its subsidiary American Home Manufacturing.

Headquartered in New York City, Idea Nuova designs, sources, manufactures, and markets premium home textiles and furnishings. The company’s products can be found in the nation’s largest retailers. The 400,000-square-foot facility will serve Idea Nuova’s customers in the Southeast.

Idea Nuova’s new facility will be located at 405 Mims Road in Sylvania. The facility will support the production and manufacturing of soft home products such as pillows, comforters, and quilts. The company will move manufacturing operations into the Sylvania facility to help boost production and efficiency.

“This is a great day for the city of Sylvania and Screven County as we welcome Idea Nuova and the new jobs that will be created through this investment,” said Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns, who represents Screven County. “I want to thank the Screven County Development Authority and local partners who worked so hard to make this announcement possible.”

“In just the first half of this fiscal year alone, 85 percent of jobs created and 92 percent of investments from economic development projects we announced are headed to communities outside the metro Atlanta region. During this second half, we’re continuing to build on that record. This project is just the latest outcome of that good work, and we look forward to Idea Nuova’s impact on the Sylvania community.”

The decision comes just months after Milliken announced the closure of its Longleaf textile plant in the county, which employed 250 .

The new Sylvania facility will complete the company’s nationwide distribution strategy, said Nathan Accad, CEO of Idea Nuova.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the fabric of this community, and we’re committed to remain so,” he said. “We appreciate the support we’ve received from the state and local level that executed this plan in a short period of time.”

Operations are expected to begin next month. Interested individuals can learn more about employment opportunities by emailing hr@ideanuova.com.

