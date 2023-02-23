Submit Photos/Videos
Sumter child inspired by slasher film threatens classmates and teacher with knife

A 7-year-old student brought a knife to school and threatened his fellow classmates and teacher.
A 7-year-old student brought a knife to school and threatened his fellow classmates and teacher.(Sumter Counter Sheriff's Office)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter law enforcement said a classic horror film series inspired a 7-year-old student to bring a knife to school and threaten others.

On Feb. 22, a Cherryvale Elementary 7-year-old kindergartener brought a knife to school in their backpack. Investigators said the student threatened his classmates and the teacher.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said the knife was a 12-inch stainless-steel kitchen knife with a 7-inch blade. The student told detectives he intended to stab his classmates in the heart to kill them.

The student told school administrators he knew how to stab his classmates and teacher by watching the movie, “Chucky.”

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is working alongside school administrators on the investigation.

