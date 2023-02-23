Submit Photos/Videos
South Carolina upgrading, installing 700 crosswalks to save lives

By Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is making progress on its initiative to upgrade or install 700 crosswalks in the state by 2025.

SCDOT Officials say the initiative is meant to increase pedestrian safety in the state. Josh Johnson, the District Six Traffic Engineer for SCDOT, said South Carolina is one of the deadliest states in the nation for pedestrian deaths.

Johnson said they are “well on their way” to meeting their goal of 700. Since 2019, he said they have upgraded or installed 288 sidewalks, and 256 are currently in the design or construction phase. That means the agency has met about 77% of their goal.

Johnson said some of the crosswalks are brand new, and some are just being brought up to standards. He said depending on the crosswalk, they add push buttons, new striping, pedestrian pads or ramps, or push buttons.

In order to meet their goal, SCDOT coordinates with counties and towns to take advantage of ongoing construction opportunities and targets areas where there is a lot of pedestrian activity.

“Unfortunately, South Carolina ranks very highly in the nation in terms of fatalities on the roadways. And pedestrian fatalities, we’re up there as well. So the goal of course is to increase that access for pedestrians to be able to use a safe crossing location and traffic signals, and for us to be able to impact those negative statistics in a positive way,” Johnson said.

