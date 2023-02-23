Submit Photos/Videos
SCDMV 2023 Driver Suspension eligibility week

SCDMV Driver Suspension Eligibility week March 6-10.
SCDMV Driver Suspension Eligibility week March 6-10.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you are a South Carolina driver who currently has your driving privileges suspended, you may have the opportunity to get the remaining time on your suspension removed or cleared.

From March 6-10, the SCDMV is holding the 2023 Driver Suspension eligibility week statewide for drivers with licenses suspended for specific reasons.

SCDMV administrators have mailed notices to all people who may qualify for the program according to their records. If you have received the letter, you are encouraged to bring it to a branch office during eligibility week.

If you think you may be eligible, you can visit SCDMV online to make sure the correct mailing address is on file with the agency. If the address is wrong, update your mailing address with the SCDMV as soon as possible.

You must have one of the following types of suspensions to be qualified for the program:

  • Driving under suspension, excluding alcohol or drug-related conviction
  • Excessive points for someone under the age of 18
  • Operating or allowing someone else to operate an uninsured vehicle
  • Operating an uninsured vehicle that the driver did not own
  • Operating an unlicensed taxi

If you meet all conditions of the suspension(s), the next step is to complete a Driver Suspension eligibility application. Eligible drivers then can visit an SCDMV branch and pay all feeds.

Only drivers who clear all suspension requirements may apply for a license. Depending on the type of suspension, drivers may be required to pass the knowledge and road tests before receiving a new license.

DSEW applications will be processed by SCDMV branch offices during the following days and times:

  • Monday, March 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday, March 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday, March 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Thursday, March 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Friday, March 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A suspended driver must get a Certificate of Insurance filed by their insurance company if it is required.

If your suspension is not covered by the eligibility program, you have to continue serving the suspension(s). For more questions regarding eligibility, you can send an email to WebHelpDesk@scdmv.com.

