Richard Carroll Elementary School evacuated in Bamberg

Bamberg, S.C.
Bamberg, S.C.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A school was evacuated in Bamberg on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Bamberg Police Department confirmed that Richard Carroll Elementary, 1980 Main Highway, had to be evacuated sometime after noon, but those were the only details available.

Just after 2 p.m., all the officers were still out, so dispatchers didn’t have an update.

News 12 reached out to the school and the district, but we haven’t been able to contact them.

