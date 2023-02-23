Submit Photos/Videos
Pre-K lottery sign-up starts soon in Richmond, Columbia counties

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The prekindergarten lottery registration for the 2023-24 school year is approaching, and will determine which kids will be accepted into the program.

Richmond County

According to officials, the registration will be from March 1 to April 10, where the registration link will be made available during that time.

Below are the requirements and information for registering your child for Pre-K this upcoming school year:

Age requirements

To be eligible for pre-K, children must be 4 years of age on or before Sept.1, 2023, based on acceptable documentation, such as birth certificates, certificates of live birth, passports, official medical documents, legal documents or official documents from other countries.

Only children whose birthdates are from Sept. 2, 2018, through Sept. 1, 2019, are eligible for participation in the school year.

Parents and teachers are encouraged to consider the child’s date of birth, physical maturity, emotional maturity, and prior experiences when making the decision to enroll a child in the Pre-K program.

Proof of residency and proof of age must be on file the first day the child begins the program.

Proof of residency (required at time of registration or on the first day of attendance) can include:

  • Current mortgage statement/lease agreement
  • Current utility bill
  • Current vehicle registration
  • Property tax notice
  • Letter from shelter
  • PeachCare eligibility document

Proof of age (required at time of registration or on the first day of attendance) can include:

  • Original birth certificate
  • Certificate of live birth
  • Passport
  • Official medical documents
  • Legal documents
  • Official documents from other countries

Other required documentation

  • Social Security card or Social Security waiver form (provided by Bright from the Start)
  • GA Form 3231- Immunization Form (due within the first 30 days of school)
  • GA Form 3300- Eye, Ear, Dental, and Nutrition Screening (due within the first 90 days of school)
Columbia County

The Columbia County School District’s prekindergarten registration is from Feb. 27 to March 24.

Children must reside in the zone of an elementary school that offers a pre-K program.

Children must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2023, to participate in this lottery-funded program. To register to attend pre-K at a particular school, the child must reside with their parent or legal guardian in that school zone. For exact zoning information, search Find My Bus Stop.

Please bring two of the preferred documents to the school to confirm that you live in the zone in which you are registering.

Contact your zoned school with a pre-K program to register for the drawing. Schools with a pre-K program include:

  • Baker Place Elementary
  • Brookwood Elementary
  • Euchee Creek Elementary
  • Grovetown Elementary
  • North Columbia Elementary
  • North Harlem Elementary

The pre-K drawing will take place March 31 and results will be posted by the end of the day on the respective school’s website by 4 p.m.

This registration affords parents an opportunity to enter their child’s name into a random drawing for the limited number of slots available at each school’s zoned site. It does not guarantee a pre-K seat at the school. Each child will be assigned a unique Pre-K Drawing Number upon registering for the drawing at the child’s zoned school

Online registration to be entered into the drawing is not available due to state-required forms in the packet. Parents can access a link to printable blank forms so they can complete, sign, and bring the forms to the school.

Go to Bright From the Start, to be directed to the Department of Early Care and Learning state website.

If you are interested in viewing a list of private centers that offers the lottery-funded pre-K program, visit the Department of Early Care and Learning website, click on the programs tab at the top, click on Georgia Lottery Pre-K, find a location, and enter your address to begin the search.

