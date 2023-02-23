As potholes plague Augusta, what’s the city doing about them?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Potholes are all over Augusta, but what are city leaders doing about them?

Not only are they irritating, but they can cause damage to your car if you live in an area that needs some serious road paving. And you may not get reimbursed for the damage, because there are several criteria for whether the city is liable for car damage.

We met with Augusta Engineering Director Hameed Malik, who gave us some answers to key questions.

He says you can file a pothole complaint by dialing 311. When that happens, the complaint goes straight to engineering, and workers try to fill the hole within 24 hours. Sometimes, though, it’s a bigger problem that will take more time and more money to fix.

A typical pothole costs $300-$500 to fill, including labor and materials.

Last year, the city filled 1,337 potholes. This year in January alone, workers filled 127.

Funding for road repairs and potholes all comes from SPLOST. The amount allocated varies by the year, but this year’s allocation is $5 million to $6 million.

People told us the problem is especially bad on Wrightsboro, Lumpkin, and Hephzibah-McBean roads. But Malik says at least for Wrightboro Road, the problem runs deeper.

He says the repairs will take a lot longer and cost a lot more.

Vickie Richeson has lived on Hephzibah-McBean Road for the past three years. She says up until a few days ago, the road was flooded with potholes.

Even now they’ve been filled, she worries they’ll continue to be a problem.

“When they’re wearing down, the good pavement is stressed. Sooner or later there’s gonna be a trough there, and I’m worried somebody’s gonna flip their car in it,” she said.

