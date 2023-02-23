Submit Photos/Videos
Overheated dryer brings fire crew to Evans school

Riverside Elementary School, Evans, Ga.
Riverside Elementary School, Evans, Ga.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A burning smell coming from a dryer caused some alarm Thursday at Riverside elementary, according to the Columbia County School District.

The district notified parents about what it termed a “non-emergency incident” in which a dryer overheated in the kitchen as it was being used to dry towels.

MORE | Columbia County residents lose thousands in this sneaky scam

The school staff unplugged the dryer after noticing the burning smell, and the was quickly moved out of the building and hosed down with water.

Fire crews were called “out of an abundance of caution to inspect the area to ensure safety of students and staff.”

There was no disruption to the school day, and operations will continue as normal on the campus at 4431 Hardy-McManus Road.

“While this was not a true emergency, we felt it necessary to inform our parents,” the district said in a note to parents.

