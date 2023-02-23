Old Aiken tree farm has been transformed into golf course

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An old tree farm in Aiken has become a golf course and will be open to members for a preview next week.

Zac Blair has golfed at a lot of courses in his career but he’s always dreamed of having one of his own.

Blair, a PGA golfer, and the tree farm developer says, “And I think the more cool places I saw, definitely piqued my interest, and I thought it would be something fun to do.”

He’s made many trips here in the last couple of years to watch an old tree farm become “the tree farm,” our area’s newest course.

“The property was pretty sweet, the area, I think in general, people love golf,” Blair says.

Blair says that’s one of the big reasons he built it here.

“It’s been awesome to see how I would say the locals in Aiken have been excited about the project,” Blair says.

He knows how important golf is in this area, especially in April.

Blair says, “That’s a cool time of the year, there’s a bunch of golf fans in from around the world, so we’ll see how it goes.”

Blair says the course isn’t extremely challenging, because he just wants it to be a place to have a good time.

“You know, nothing crazy, in terms of it’s the hardest course you’ve ever played, but it’s just a fun place to bring people and play golf,” Blair says.

Blair has played a lot of courses, but this one is different it’s his.

Blair says the course opens to members for preview play next week. He wants to open it up to more people during tournament week.

