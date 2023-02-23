Mayor to discuss plan that would give him a vote on Augusta Commission

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor Garnett Johnson will talk Thursday afternoon about a plan to give him a full vote at Augusta Commission meetings.

Right now, he can only vote to break a tie.

The plan to change the city charter emerged earlier this week, not long after an abstention during a commission meeting avoided a tie, thus keeping Johnson from voting on a plan to renew an ambulance contract with Gold Cross Emergency Medical Service.

Johnson plans to speak about the vote proposal at 5 p.m. Thursday in front of the commission chamber at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building. After giving a statement, he’ll take questions.

Some commissioners weighed in Wednesday on the plan, which could go before voters as soon as November.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

“The mayor has always been kind of just the chairman sitting up there organizing the meetings we’re making or facilitating the meeting,” said Commission, Brandon Garrett, Augusta’s mayor pro tem. “So I think that you know, making some changes this deep into our consolidation is a good move.”

According to a document outlining the proposal, Commissioners Garrett, Sean Frantom, Alvin Mason, Catherine Smith McKnight and Wayne Guilfoyle all support the change.

Commissioner Jordan Johnson says he found out about it Tuesday night.

“I will say is that it just lacks transparency,” Johnson said. “If the mayor wants a vote on the commission, you know, let’s have a conversation about what that looks like.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.