Man wins $300K from scratch-off during stop for gas

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands man purchased a lottery scratch-off ticket and won $300,000.

The winner says he bought a Cash Bonanza ticket at the One Stop at 1480 Road in Orangeburg. The only reason he bought the ticket was because of the change he had left over from filling up his vehicle.

According to the man, he is going to use his winnings to fund his retirement, “It’s taken a big burden off me,” he told South Carolina Education Lottery executives.

The man beat a 1 in 900,000 odds to win the $300,000 Cash Bonanza game. The gas station received a $3,000 commission for selling the claimed ticket.

