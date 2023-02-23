Submit Photos/Videos
Golden Harvest breaks ground on new building in Augusta

Golden Harvest Food Bank on Thursday held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new "produce rescue center" at 3301 Commerce Drive.
Golden Harvest Food Bank on Thursday held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new “produce rescue center” at 3301 Commerce Drive.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank on Thursday held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new “produce rescue center” at 3301 Commerce Drive.

Board members, partner agencies and staff members joined Golden Harvest President and CEO Amy Breitmann and special guest Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot to mark the official groundbreaking.

The center is part of Phase 2 of the food bank’s construction project following Phase 1, which includes renovations adding a welcome area, volunteer experience center and workspaces to the existing facilities.

The new building is expected to substantially increase the amount of fresh produce, meat and dairy items distributed to partner agencies and clients across Golden Harvest’s 11,000-square-mile service area in Georgia and South Carolina.  The building will also house a team that works directly with more than 350 partners and programs.

The facility has been designed by Cheatham Fletcher Scott Architects + Designers and will be constructed by RW Allen.

 “We have already raised over $7 million necessary to expand and update our services,” Breitmann said ahead of the ground-breaking, “and now have opportunities for more of the community to join us in raising the remaining $3 million.”

