Georgia 5th grader spreading positivity through rap music

A Georgia 10-year-old is changing the world, one rap lyric at a time.
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia 10-year-old is changing the world, one rap lyric at a time. He is recording songs about mental health, anti-bullying, even gun violence and he is doing it all with his family by his side.

It is easy to sing a song without really thinking about what the lyrics say.

”Most of the music I hear on like the radio and stuff, the lyrics are not positive and they spread a bad message,” said 10-year-old Marc Lewis, who goes by the rap name of “Prince Marc Jakob.”

Marc is listening to the song and the lyrics and because of that, he started making his own music.

”I make positive music and I talk about bullying and stuff to prevent it from happening,” said Marc.

Music is a passion but Marc also loves Math and Science. He has straight A’s in school. His parents ended up purchasing a recording studio for artists like their son, to come and record in a safe space.

”Music used to be a way to cure people, make them whole, now it is breaking us down,” said Kimberly Robinson, Marc’s Mother.

Marc writes the lyrics himself, he goes over them with his family, they add a beat, practice and eventually record. His last performance was at Honda’s H.B.C.U. “Battle of the Bands.

”For Marc to be able to put words on paper that uplift. He is only 10. From the mouth of a babe, this is all coming from a child,” said Kimberly, “Marc has a message that needs to get out.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

