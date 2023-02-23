‘Epitome of quiet strength’: Family shares legacy of long-time doctor killed

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about a doctor found stabbed and beaten to death in his home on Sunday.

Richmond County deputies received a call to respond to a mental disorder call. When deputies arrived, they met the victim’s stepson, Marcus Banks, who said there was a dead body in the home, and he wanted it gone.

Deputies searched the home and found Clarence Flanigan dead in the bedroom stabbed at least once. Deputies arrested his stepson and charged him with murder.

Now Flanigan’s oldest daughter Sonya is sitting down with us to tell us more about her father’s legacy.

Flanigan spent the first 20 years of his medical career as a family practitioner in Aiken. For the last 25, he spent it in emergency rooms across the two-state. His daughter says he lived his life believing service to others is the rent we pay for living on Earth.

“The epitome of quiet strength. Very reserved, very calm, very patient, very studious,” she said. “He knew what he was put on Warth to do. And that is what he did and what he lived for.”

In his 79 years, he spent it doing what he loved… serving both sides of the river.

“A lot of the rural hospitals in Georgia, rural hospitals in South Carolina, just to name a few a practice and Thomson, Georgia. He practiced in Wilkes County,” said Sonya.

Even hundreds of miles away, he practiced in Hobbs, New Mexico for a while. He started medical school when she was just four years old.

“He wanted to help, that he wanted to heal, that he knew from early on what his gifts were. And he used them to the fullest,” said Sonya.

She found out her father died Monday morning.

“Just very hurt. And, and devastated. Just to be honest with you,” she said.

We asked her what possibly could have led to his death.

“I just don’t know, you know, with the conflicting stories and things like that. I just don’t know. I just don’t know.

We started digging into Banks’ background and found a lengthy rap sheet dating back to 2006.

We found four criminal trespass charges, and three obstructions of law enforcement charges, one of those a felony back in 2021. Not to mention shoplifting, robbery, simple battery, and simple assault charges. Since April of 2022, the sheriff’s office has been to the Flanigan’s home six times. Two for a follow-up, a disturbance call, trespassing, domestic violence, and a welfare check back in October.

Banks is now facing murder and weapons charges.

