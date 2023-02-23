Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Overnight lows will drop to near 60 with winds out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Another near-record warm day can be expected ahead of a cold front Thursday. Highs will reach the mid-80s! Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected during the day with a few isolated showers possible. Winds will be out of the southwest between 8-15 mph.

Rain chances have gone up for Friday and Saturday as another front tries to push through the region. Scattered showers will be possible late in the day on Friday (40%) with isolated to scattered morning showers for Saturday (30%). Highs Friday will be in the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

Temperatures this weekend will be cooler as the wind direction changes to the northeast and wedge conditions set up. Saturday afternoon temps look to be divided across the CSRA with the northern half in the low 60s and the southern half in the mid-70s. Augusta will be right in the middle with an afternoon high temp of 65°. Sunday will be warmer with temps in the upper 70s. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

