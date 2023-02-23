Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Backdoor cold front brings chance for rain Friday into Saturday. Cooler Saturday - but back to warm temps Sunday.
Another warm day Friday but a backdoor front will move through late in the day bringing rain...
Another warm day Friday but a backdoor front will move through late in the day bringing rain and cooler temps Saturday.(WRDW)
By Riley Hale
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another warm evening on tap with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be well above average tonight and only drop to the mid-60s.

We look mostly dry early Friday morning, but a backdoor cold front will begin passing through the region midday into the afternoon and bring the chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs Friday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

Temperatures this weekend will be cooler as the wind direction changes to the northeast and wedge conditions set up. A few lingering showers are possible early Saturday with morning lows in the mid-50s. Saturday afternoon temps look to be divided across the CSRA with the northern half in the upper 50s and the southern half in the low 70s. Augusta will be right in the middle with an afternoon high temp of 65°.

Sunday will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s and partly cloudy skies. It will also be getting breezy again Sunday with winds between 10-15 mph.

Monday looks warm with morning lows in the mid-50s and afternoon highs near 80. Winds will be breezy between 12-18 mph as a strong front moves in Monday night. A few showers look possible Monday night into early Tuesday. We should be dry most of the day Tuesday with breezy conditions and highs in the mid-70s. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Isaiah Rasheek Glanton, Roman Daniel Farrington, De’Asia Shereece Bell and Ladeja...
4 suspects identified in Sedgefield Drive shooting that hurt 1
Alfonzo Williams
Questions arise amid GBI investigation in Waynesboro
Columbia County residents lose thousands in this sneaky scam
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Man injured in afternoon shooting at Augusta shopping center
Clarence Flanigan
‘Epitome of quiet strength’: Family shares legacy of slain doctor

Latest News

Warm
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Near record highs likely again Thursday. Rain possible Friday into Saturday.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Near record highs likely again Thursday. Rain possible Friday into Saturday.
Riley's 11 PM Forecast
Tying and breaking highs again Thursday. Backdoor cold front brings chance for rain Friday into...
Riley's 6 PM Forecast