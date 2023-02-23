Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another warm evening on tap with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be well above average tonight and only drop to the mid-60s.

We look mostly dry early Friday morning, but a backdoor cold front will begin passing through the region midday into the afternoon and bring the chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs Friday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

Temperatures this weekend will be cooler as the wind direction changes to the northeast and wedge conditions set up. A few lingering showers are possible early Saturday with morning lows in the mid-50s. Saturday afternoon temps look to be divided across the CSRA with the northern half in the upper 50s and the southern half in the low 70s. Augusta will be right in the middle with an afternoon high temp of 65°.

Sunday will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s and partly cloudy skies. It will also be getting breezy again Sunday with winds between 10-15 mph.

Monday looks warm with morning lows in the mid-50s and afternoon highs near 80. Winds will be breezy between 12-18 mph as a strong front moves in Monday night. A few showers look possible Monday night into early Tuesday. We should be dry most of the day Tuesday with breezy conditions and highs in the mid-70s. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

