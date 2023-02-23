Coroner releases cause, manner of death for Lowcountry attorney David Aylor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has ruled the January death of attorney David Aylor as accidental.

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Aylor died on Jan. 2 of “mixed drug toxicity.” She listed fentanyl, diazepam, clonazepam, and ethanol as drugs found in his system.

Friends and colleagues remembered the 41-year-old Aylor, a criminal defense, personal injury and DUI attorney who opened his own law office in 2009, as someone with a “generous and helpful spirit.”

“David started this firm 14 years ago as a sole practitioner in shared office space and grew it into the successful 22-person firm it is today,” David Aylor Law Offices Managing Attorney Lindsay Johnson said in a statement released after his death. “He cared deeply for his employees and clients. He treated us all like family. David’s legacy of grit, hard work, and community focus remains and will continue to guide us.”

Mayor Christine Rainwater of Hanahan, for which Aylor served as a prosecutor, said she was shocked and heartbroken when she received news of his passing.

“Despite the fact that he was only 41 years old, he touched so many people in our city and really throughout the Lowcountry, and we’re just so grateful for the life he lived, and he will never be forgotten,” Rainwater said.

He also served as a clerk for the South Carolina Senate Judiciary Committee under former Sen. Glenn McConnell as well as serving as a clerk for now-retired U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Carr and criminal attorney Andrew Savage III in Charleston.

The Spartanburg native graduated from the College of Charleston in 2002 and from the University School of Law in 2006, his bio states.

