‘Constitutional carry’ bill passes 2nd hearing

A bill that would allow people over 18 to carry loaded, concealed weapons without a permit or training will have a third hearing in the South Carolina House.
By Mary Green and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A bill that would allow people over 18 to carry loaded, concealed weapons without a permit or training will have a third hearing in the South Carolina House.

The House voted 90-30 Wednesday night to give the bill a second reading.

Under the bill, guns would still be banned in the same places they are currently not allowed, including schools, churches and courthouses. The bill would also set mandatory penalties for people unlawfully carrying guns.

People convicted of felonies that put them behind bars for a year or more or misdemeanors that locked them up for at least five years – would not be able to possess guns under this bill, in line with federal law.

The House will give this bill one more vote Thursday before sending it to the Senate.

Similar constitutional carry proposals have failed at the State House in previous years, including as recently as two years ago.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

