AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Doctor’s Hospital hosted an event to spread knowledge on the second leading cause of death in the United States.

The public was invited to attend the ‘Colon Crawl’. Guests could crawl through the inflatable colon to learn more about colon cancer.

The event was from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.