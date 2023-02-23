Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Biden pledges continued aid for Ukraine on one year anniversary of Russian invasion

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Friday is the one year anniversary of the Russian army launching its invasion of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden was on the ground during the week in Ukraine and Poland. Biden said U.S. support for Ukraine will not waver.

“One year into this war, Putin no longer doubts the strength of our coalition,” the president said during a speech in Warsaw.

Member of Ukrainian Parliament Kira Rudik said Biden’s surprise visit to Ukraine is a strong symbolic show of support for people who have suffered.

“Having to wake up to air raid sirens, knowing that they could be killed in their beds,” Rudik said. “People not having energy and electricity and running water.”

During the trip, Biden announced additional aid to Ukraine including artillery ammunition, anti-armor and air surveillance radars.

“This is great because we will not face the enemy empty handed,” Rudik said.

But some Republicans say there should be a limit to aid. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he does not want to write Ukraine a blank check.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, said America needs to help, but they can’t be the only NATO country that does.

“Putin’s war in Ukraine has forced both us Americans and our friends in Europe to take a long, hard look at our countries commitments to military spending and self-defense.”

Biden has not signed off on providing requested fighter jets to combat Russian air raids. Rudik said sometimes the country feels helpless against them.

“You have to go to the basement, or under the stairs because there are a couple of missiles going somewhere to kill somebody, and maybe you and your loved ones,” Rudik said.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Isaiah Rasheek Glanton, Roman Daniel Farrington, De’Asia Shereece Bell and Ladeja...
4 suspects identified in Sedgefield Drive shooting that hurt 1
Alfonzo Williams
Questions arise amid GBI investigation in Waynesboro
Columbia County residents lose thousands in this sneaky scam
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Man injured in afternoon shooting at Augusta shopping center
Clarence Flanigan
‘Epitome of quiet strength’: Family shares legacy of slain doctor

Latest News

FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept....
Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty in shooting, can still work
Alex Murdaugh tearfully recalls the night he found his wife and son gunned down at their...
LIVE: Day 23: ‘I did lie’: Murdaugh admits he was at kennels before murders
Tips on prioritizing your finances during a job loss
Tips on prioritizing your finances during a job loss
Garnett Johnson
Mayor to discuss plan that would give him a vote on Augusta Commission
Tips on prioritizing your finances during a job loss