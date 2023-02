1st round scores for GHSA State Tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Many of our local high school basketball teams were on the court Wednesday night competing in the first round of their respective GHSA State Tournaments.

Class 6A:

Grovetown 75 / Houston County 47 Final: Boys

Lakeside 63 / Veterans 59 Final: Boys

Lee County 61 / Evans 49 Final: Boys

Class 3A:

Cross Creek 60 / Savannah Country Day 55 Final: Girls

Cross Creek 86 / Groves 63 Final: Boys

Harlem 57 / Beach 56 Final: Boys

Johnson 58 / Hephzibah 22 Final: Boys

Class 2A:

Westside 77 / Vidalia 32 Final: Boys

Windsor Forest 72 / Thomson 68 Final: Boys

Class 1A:

Temple 85 / Screven County 51 Final: Boys

Irwin County 51 / Jefferson County 48 Final: Boys

Swainsboro 87 / Bacon 36 Final: Boys

Swainsboro 57 / Brooks County 21 Final: Girls

