1 arrested, 1 hospitalized after being shot in groin in Burke County

Rafael Vasquez
Rafael Vasquez(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A victim was hospitalized after being shot in the groin during a shooting incident in Burke County on Thursday morning.

According to officials, deputies responded to 403 Martin Luther King Blvd. in Keysville around 6:45 a.m. to investigate a report of a gunshot wound.

The victim stated they got into an argument at their home on the block of 223 Waynesboro Road, when the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot him, according to authorities.

The victim stated he was able to escape the house and run to a neighbor’s house for assistance, according to authorities.

Burke County emergency medical crews arrived on the scene and took the victim to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment, according to authorities.

According to officials, deputies located Rafael Vasquez, at his home and arrested him without incident. Vasquez was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

