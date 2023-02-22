Man lands on wanted list over hissy fit about cigar

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are looking for a man who threatened to shoot a clerk who refused to sell him a cigar, then throwing a tantrum that damaged store property.

It happened just before 5:20 a.m. Feb. 15 at the Circle K at 499 Highland Ave., according to Richmond County deputies.

A man later identified as Santrez Dion Ellis, 22, came in with an unknown woman and tried to buy a cigar, according to deputies. The clerk asked for identification from both, per company policy, but only the man had an ID card.

CRIME COVERAGE FROM NEWS 12:

The man came back into the store about five minutes later and tried to buy the cigar again, but the clerk again refused.

The man responded with an expletive-laced threat to shoot the clerk in the face, according to deputies, then he knocked over the hand sanitizer stand. Once outside, he knocked over trash cans and pulled out their trash bags, according to deputies. While knocking over the trash cans near the gas pumps, he broke another hand sanitizer dispenser, deputies said.

Ellis, 22, is described as 5 feet 4 inches and weighing 145 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies said.

Anyone with information on Ellis is urged to contact Investigator Terry Bale at 706-821-1454 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.