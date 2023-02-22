Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Starbucks to mix coffee and olive oil in new beverages

Starbucks is launching new drinks with an unexpected twist.
Starbucks is launching new drinks with an unexpected twist.(Source: Starbucks/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks is adding an unexpected ingredient to its newest cup of joe - olive oil.

The coffee chain is introducing a new line of drinks made with a spoonful of extra virgin olive oil.

The new line includes the Oleato Caffe Latte, the Oleato Iced Shaken Espresso and the Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew.

The latte has in it oat milk and olive oil, while the espresso takes those two ingredients and add a hazelnut flavor.

The cold brew features a sweet milk foam infused with two olive oil servings.

Starbucks will make the new beverages available at its cafes in Italy this week. Versions will then hit southern California this spring,

Starbucks said the drinks will eventually go global sometime this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jorge Valentino Espinoza, 21 April Corlan Hudson, 18
1 dead, 2 arrested after shooting incident in Aiken
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Man injured in afternoon shooting at Augusta shopping center
Sedgefield Drive in Augusta.
1 injured, 4 arrested after Sedgefield Drive shooting
Marina Middlebrooks
Conviction upheld for local mom who stabbed 2-year-old to death
Doctors tell Jalen Eubans' family he’s lucky to be alive. The family says it’s all thanks to God.
Family of Aiken crash victim looks at long road to recovery

Latest News

A person pauses to pay respects as portraits of the victims of a mass shooting at a gay...
Police: Club Q shooter tried to blame man who subdued him
As you know, someone can unlock your phone while you sleep by aiming the camera at your Face. I...
What the Tech: How to keep others from snooping on your phone
Traction devices are put into effect for Big Cottonwood Canyon as a winter storm blankets the...
Massive winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid cold
Jill E. Steinberg is sworn in on Feb. 22, 2023, as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of...
New U.S. attorney takes oath of office in Georgia’s Southern District