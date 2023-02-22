Paine College launches campaign to raise $6 million in 60 days

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Paine College announced the launch of a new campaign in hopes to raise $6 million in 60 days to expand the college’s educational curriculum, upgrade student housing, refurbish campus buildings, and invest in new technology.

Paine College, a Historically Black College & University announced on Wednesday, the launch of “Growing Paine,” its 2023 Annual Capital campaign.

To support the aggressive fundraising effort, a growing roster of community advocates and influencers has been engaged.

This includes five-time Grammy Award-winner CeeLo Green, who has served as a visiting professor and distinguished artist-in-residence since 2021 at no cost to the college. In addition to lectures, Green has headlined several live performances to help raise money for Paine’s UNCF Campus Campaign.

Dr. Cheryl Evans Jones, president of Paine College, says, “This moment in history is challenging, but we are resilient and determined to protect and preserve Paine’s 140-year legacy of educating Black scholars. Today, we call upon alumni, corporate donors, civic leaders, and the community to help raise much-needed funds.

Paine College also recently announced its updated strategic roadmap, which is focused on five major areas including:

• Enrollment growth

• Increasing scholarship awards

• Curriculum expansion and realignment

• Faculty growth and development, and;

• Improving student housing to support and facilitate a modern living and learning community.

“We won’t ever, ever give up our fight to educate this next generation of leaders, while also being innovative, intentional, and sustainable. With the right support, I am confident that we will not only survive— but also thrive and continue to positively impact this community,” Jones says.

CeeLo Green says, “With some muscle and some hustle, Paine College’s future is bright. I believe in the mission, the vision, and the soul that lives here. Today, I encourage everyone to support the work of this amazing institution and strengthen a pillar in the community.”

Now, under new leadership, the College has established a master plan to support its mission goal of becoming a leader in the area of undergraduate liberal arts education.

“Paine College has been a pillar of the Augusta community since its founding in 1882,” said Garnett Johnson, Mayor of the City of Augusta. “Not only has Paine been educating the next generation of Black scholars for decades, but it is also a key driver of our local and regional economies as it creates numerous jobs for our residents and those of surrounding communities. The Mayor’s Office is dedicated to assisting Paine in meeting their fundraising goals, and our team is diligently working to determine how we can best contribute to this cause.”

