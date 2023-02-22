Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Paine College launches campaign to raise $6 million in 60 days

x
x(Contributed)
By Macy Neal
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Paine College announced the launch of a new campaign in hopes to raise $6 million in 60 days to expand the college’s educational curriculum, upgrade student housing, refurbish campus buildings, and invest in new technology.

Paine College, a Historically Black College & University announced on Wednesday, the launch of “Growing Paine,” its 2023 Annual Capital campaign.

MORE | Brown Beauty Magic empowers kids one character at a time

To support the aggressive fundraising effort, a growing roster of community advocates and influencers has been engaged.

This includes five-time Grammy Award-winner CeeLo Green, who has served as a visiting professor and distinguished artist-in-residence since 2021 at no cost to the college. In addition to lectures, Green has headlined several live performances to help raise money for Paine’s UNCF Campus Campaign.

Dr. Cheryl Evans Jones, president of Paine College, says, “This moment in history is challenging, but we are resilient and determined to protect and preserve Paine’s 140-year legacy of educating Black scholars. Today, we call upon alumni, corporate donors, civic leaders, and the community to help raise much-needed funds.

MORE | City leaders approve funds for permanent lights on Greene Street

Paine College also recently announced its updated strategic roadmap, which is focused on five major areas including:

• Enrollment growth

• Increasing scholarship awards

• Curriculum expansion and realignment

• Faculty growth and development, and;

• Improving student housing to support and facilitate a modern living and learning community.

“We won’t ever, ever give up our fight to educate this next generation of leaders, while also being innovative, intentional, and sustainable. With the right support, I am confident that we will not only survive— but also thrive and continue to positively impact this community,” Jones says.

CeeLo Green says, “With some muscle and some hustle, Paine College’s future is bright. I believe in the mission, the vision, and the soul that lives here. Today, I encourage everyone to support the work of this amazing institution and strengthen a pillar in the community.”

MORE | Emergency heart care now available at hospital in Waynesboro

Now, under new leadership, the College has established a master plan to support its mission goal of becoming a leader in the area of undergraduate liberal arts education.

“Paine College has been a pillar of the Augusta community since its founding in 1882,” said Garnett Johnson, Mayor of the City of Augusta. “Not only has Paine been educating the next generation of Black scholars for decades, but it is also a key driver of our local and regional economies as it creates numerous jobs for our residents and those of surrounding communities. The Mayor’s Office is dedicated to assisting Paine in meeting their fundraising goals, and our team is diligently working to determine how we can best contribute to this cause.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jorge Valentino Espinoza, 21 April Corlan Hudson, 18
1 dead, 2 arrested after shooting incident in Aiken
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Man injured in afternoon shooting at Augusta shopping center
Sedgefield Drive in Augusta.
1 injured, 4 arrested after Sedgefield Drive shooting
Marina Middlebrooks
Conviction upheld for local mom who stabbed 2-year-old to death
Doctors tell Jalen Eubans' family he’s lucky to be alive. The family says it’s all thanks to God.
Family of Aiken crash victim looks at long road to recovery

Latest News

As you know, someone can unlock your phone while you sleep by aiming the camera at your Face. I...
What the Tech: How to keep others from snooping on your phone
Jill E. Steinberg is sworn in on Feb. 22, 2023, as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of...
New U.S. attorney takes oath of office in Georgia’s Southern District
Local residents lose thousands in this sneaky scam
Burke Health heart care
Emergency heart care now available at hospital in Waynesboro