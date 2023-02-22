New U.S. attorney takes oath of office in Georgia’s Southern District

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jill E. Steinberg was sworn in Wednesday as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall administered the oath.

President Joe Biden nominated Steinberg for the post on Oct. 19, and the Senate confirmed her nomination on Feb. 16.

“I am incredibly honored,” she said, adding that she looks forward to working with the “outstanding attorneys and staff” in the office as well as “our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, and members of the community.”

She succeeds David Estes, who’d been serving in the role after Bobby Christine, a Trump appointee, resigned soon after Biden’s election as president.

As the first assistant U.S. attorney, Estes became the acting U.S. attorney, then later became interim U.S. attorney under appointment from the attorney general. Both of those appointments are time-limited. At the end of that period, he was appointed U.S. attorney by the judges of the Southern District.

Steinberg’s confirmation by the Senate ends that appointment, but as a career federal attorney, he remains in the Southern District U.S. Attorney’s Office.

About the new U.S. attorney

Steinberg has been a partner at Ballard Spahr LLP in Philadelphia since 2021. From 2008 to 2014, and from 2016 to 2021, she served as an assistant U.S. attorney and deputy criminal chief in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

From 2014 to 2016, Steinberg worked at the Department of Justice in Washington, where she served as an attorney adviser in the National Security Division and then as associate deputy attorney general in the Office of the Deputy Attorney General.

From 2001 to 2008, she was an associate at Rogers & Hardin LLP in Atlanta.

Steinberg began her legal career as an assistant district attorney for the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office from 1998 to 2001. She received her Juris Doctor from Duke University Law School in 1998 and her bachelor’s degree, summa cum laude, from the University of Georgia in 1995.

As U.S. attorney, Steinberg is the chief federal law enforcement officer for the Southern District of Georgia, which covers 43 of Georgia’s 159 counties with a population of more than 1.6 million people.

She leads a team of about 70 attorneys and staff in prosecuting federal crimes and defending the United States in civil cases brought in U.S. District Court.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.