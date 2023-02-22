Submit Photos/Videos
Broad Street art gallery gives exposure to local artists

By Will Volk
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a new art gallery open on Broad Street and the purpose is to give local artists more exposure.

Since opening, they have already had a few shows. We stopped by to see how the owners transformed the space.

“There’s some people here doing national, international work and it just doesn’t get seen in Augusta as much as it should,” said Drake White, Candle Fine Art, gallery director.

He knows there’s a lot of talent here. He worked on a show with about 30 artists a couple of months ago.

“While talking with the artists, they all talked about how there was a need for a gallery in town,” said White.

Brian Rust is an artist and professor at Augusta University said: “Enough people convinced him that he should really try this, and so he’s now opened it up. I’m really really proud to be the first person to show here.”

White chose Rust to create Candl Fine Art’s first show ever. The name is inspired by the Augusta Candle Company. They rented out part of their building to help create this gallery.

Rust believes having this downtown will help the art community grow.

“As these shows start to happen people come together. It will give people something to think about. Every single six weeks there will be something different going on here,” he said.

White says they shouldn’t have trouble finding artists.

“Luckily there’s a lot of artists here in Augusta that need a place to show and now they have it,” said White.

White says they already have shows booked for the next year. You can go for free on Fridays fro m 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. You can find it near 11th and Broad.

