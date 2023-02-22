Marking Ash Wednesday in Augusta and elsewhere

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you see someone out in the Augusta community Wednesday with a symbol of a cross on their forehead, it’s likely they visited a tent at the Augusta Commons or their own church.

It was Ash Wednesday.

Ash Wednesday is observed by Catholics, Lutherans and Methodists.

It’s observed with ashes being placed on one’s forehead as a reminder of mortality — symbolizing one is made of dust and dust you shall return when you pass.

It marks the start of Lent, which is honored for 40 days up until Easter Sunday.

Worshippers are supposed to fast or give up something as a sign of sacrifice and self-discipline.

The Rev. Bernard Mason with Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Augusta says he wanted to create a way for both believers and nonbelievers to come get their ashes.

That’s why he was part of the Ash Wednesday observance offered downtown at the Augusta Common.

“COVID really made a difference for all of our churches,” he said. “I think we’ve come to a greater understanding that church is not contained in a building to four walls. We want very much to be present in the city, in the community and all of that is a part of our worship life, our prayers, our ministry, Holy communion, baptism and this meaningful day today with our ashes. They should be present in our city and in our town.”

